As a student at St. Joseph’s Seminary College, a Benedictine college and monastery in Covington, Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard wasn’t always focused on a career in law enforcement.
Growing up with “the best pastors in the world, phenomenal men of God,” he initially felt called to study theology.
During summer breaks, however, he worked as a part-time deputy for Cameron Parish Sheriff Sono Savoie, and his interest in law enforcement was piqued. Aguillard realized his true calling was law enforcement, and he’s never looked back.
Aguillard spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently and spoke about his career in law enforcement after graduating from Southern University Law Center while working as a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, his time in Cameron Parish and how a chance meeting with former attorney general Richard Ieyoub led to a job.
For more Discover Lafayette podcasts, click here.
Acadiana business today: Waitr reports increase in sales, revenue in third quarter; PetroQuest files for bankruptcy
Waitr more than doubles its gross food sales in third quarter, reports 230 percent in increase in revenue
Waitr Inc. reported $77.7 million in gross food sales during the third quarter, more than doubling its year-over-year total, and a 230 percent…
Lafayette-based PetroQuest Energy filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, citing a reorganization plan to eliminate $204.5 million in debt.
The Lafayette city-parish mayor and council chairman agree that opponents of the Lafayette Parish property tax proposals that tanked on the ba…
CROWLEY — The widened section of Interstate 10 from the Interstate 49 interchange to the Atchafalaya Basin bridge will improve the overall qua…
In a move to make its patients' journey to wellness after leaving the hospital easier, Opelousas General Health System announced it will open …