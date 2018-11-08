Toby Aguillard with Jan Swift

Lafayette police chief Toby Aguillard (right) spoke with Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast recently. 

As a student at St. Joseph’s Seminary College, a Benedictine college and monastery in Covington, Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard wasn’t always focused on a career in law enforcement.

Growing up with “the best pastors in the world, phenomenal men of God,” he initially felt called to study theology.

During summer breaks, however, he worked as a part-time deputy for Cameron Parish Sheriff Sono Savoie, and his interest in law enforcement was piqued. Aguillard realized his true calling was law enforcement, and he’s never looked back.

Aguillard spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently and spoke about his career in law enforcement after graduating from Southern University Law Center while working as a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, his time in Cameron Parish and how a chance meeting with former attorney general Richard Ieyoub led to a job. 

For more Discover Lafayette podcasts, click here

Acadiana business today: Waitr reports increase in sales, revenue in third quarter; PetroQuest files for bankruptcy

Follow Adam Daigle on Twitter, @adamdaigleAdv.

View comments