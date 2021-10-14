The 18th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair will be 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the Heymann Convention Center, 1373 S. College Road.
The event will include dozens of regional employers and resource providers and is free to job seekers. The event is planned and hosted by the Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Louisiana Rehabilitation Services and other community partners.
Visit lafayette.org/diversity for registration and a list of participating employers and job openings.