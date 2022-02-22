The Handy Stop Market and Café, which was celebrated when it opened two years ago as downtown Lafayette’s first grocery store, will close Saturday, owner Bradley Cruice said.
The store at 444 Jefferson St. is closing after the Guilbeau building and the adjacent parking lot were sold to local developer Cliff Guidry. Cruice had sought a new location to move the store but was unsuccessful.
The store will have a going away party Saturday evening after Mardi Gras parades are over.
“I certainly never thought it would happen in this manner,” Cruice said. “It’s been a very difficult decision. When we were in the process of opening the store, many doors opened. Lately it’s not been the same. It seems like we’ve hit dead ends or closed doors. I had the opportunity to meet with my family this weekend and my employees yesterday. It’s very difficult because we have become a part of the downtown community.”
The store opened in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after Cruice announced it 13 months earlier. The development was welcomed as downtown officials lauded the planning of residential projects, including the Vermilion Lofts and the soon-to-be-opened The Municipal in the old federal courthouse building.
Handy Stop offered prepared meals along with a limited selection of perishable and nonperishable grocery items. It also became an outlet for local food entrepreneurs to sell their products.
The store was a good draw among residents from the nearby Evangeline Elderly Apartments. Cruice broke the news to residents there before announcing the closing through social media.
Cruice said he does not plan to abandon the idea of reopening the store.
“We still have feelers out with local downtown business owners,” he said. “I am working with Anita Begnaud and the Downtown Development Authority to hopefully find a location because what we have proven is a grocery store is needed in this community. We just have to figure out how and where to make it work.”
The store’s arrival before those large scale residential units may have been problematic, said Begnaud, CEO of the downtown authority. The Municipal will have 68 residential units available when it opens soon. Two other projects, the 70-unit Monroe apartments and the 30 to 35 units in the second phase of the Vermilion Lofts will put more people within walking distance of a grocery store.
Four additional residential projects with more than 200 units combined are in the planning stages.
“Bradley was a pioneer and a risk-taker,” Begnaud said. “We appreciate his investment, and he worked incredibly hard. He’s part of our community, and we’re sad to see his journey has come to an end for now. We’re on the cusp of tremendous residential growth downtown. You’ll have many more feet on the sidewalks of people who made the decision to live downtown. That is the key to an urban grocery store’s success.”
The Guilbeau building and parking lot will be converted into residential units with local hair salon The Parlor opening where Handy Stop is now, Guidry said. The parking lot will have three levels of condos, two units on each level, with parking on the ground, while the upstairs space in the main building will be converted into a four-bedroom, 4 ½-bathroom residential unit that will be either used as an Airbnb or sold, he said.
Guidry bought the building and the space at 106 and 108 W. Congress St. for $1.1 million, land records show.
“I’m looking at a lot of big things downtown,” said Guidry, who pitched the Seven16 Towers idea last year before putting it on hold. “Our big projects are still moving forward. We’re looking for a new address but we’re still adamant about doing something downtown and proving to people that I’m supporting downtown. I’m buying this building and looking at other buildings to purchase as well.”
Cruice said he will have a sale on store items before the close on Saturday. The store had one full-time employee and three part-timers.
“For small-business owners, those first several years, you’re dedicated to making it work,” said Cruice, who was at the store every day. “But I love what I do. It’s not work. Being accepted into this community was such a blessing that it makes it easy to come to work. Getting to know everyone and everyone getting to know my daughter (Abigail) and working with her for a year, it’s been priceless.”