Issued Jan. 21-25

Commercial Additions/Alterations

General Retail: 1700 Kaliste Saloom Road, 100 A, Lafayette; Swoon Boutique, owner; Natalie Decourt, applicant; self, contractor; $23,000.

New Homes

132 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $189,000.

123 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $198,000.

205 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $198,000.

103 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $252,000.

225 E. Spring St., Lafayette; Timeline Builders LLC; $166,500.

227 E. Spring St., Lafayette; Timeline Builders LLC; $166,500.

105 Riverway Drive, Youngsville; Chad and Kim Burks; $400,500.

303 San Sebastian Drive; Youngsville; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $252,000.

516 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.

102 Santa Marta Drive; Youngsville; A.H. Construction LLC; $146,000.

117 N. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; Ranolviaun Landry; $212,349.

209 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $189,000.

115 Champagne St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $108,000.

117 Champagne St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $108,000.

View comments