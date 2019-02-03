Issued Jan. 21-25
Commercial Additions/Alterations
General Retail: 1700 Kaliste Saloom Road, 100 A, Lafayette; Swoon Boutique, owner; Natalie Decourt, applicant; self, contractor; $23,000.
New Homes
132 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $189,000.
123 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $198,000.
205 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $198,000.
103 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $252,000.
225 E. Spring St., Lafayette; Timeline Builders LLC; $166,500.
227 E. Spring St., Lafayette; Timeline Builders LLC; $166,500.
105 Riverway Drive, Youngsville; Chad and Kim Burks; $400,500.
303 San Sebastian Drive; Youngsville; Blue Wing Builders LLC; $252,000.
516 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.
102 Santa Marta Drive; Youngsville; A.H. Construction LLC; $146,000.
117 N. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; Ranolviaun Landry; $212,349.
209 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $189,000.
115 Champagne St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $108,000.
117 Champagne St., Lafayette; Phatty Mcfarlyn Properties; $108,000.