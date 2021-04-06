The properties that will house the reported large-scale personal protective equipment manufacturer in Broussard have been sold to the Alabama-based company involved in the deal.

Alabama-based Trax Development bought five properties, including the former Weatherford International site on St. Nazaire Road just east of U.S. 90, for a combined total of just under $8 million, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

The land is connected to a company involved with Ochsner Health that will employ 500 people and will be “bigger than Amazon,” one economic development official said in February in reference to the online retail giant’s fulfillment center that is under construction in Carencro.

Searches reveal little about Trax Development. The company’s filing with the secretary of state’s office indicates its officers as Justin and David Hollingsworth of Northport, Alabama, which is just north of Tuscaloosa.

The properties purchased include:

The 13-acre lot that houses the former Weatherford plant and owned by Mike Maraist Investments that was sold for $4.25 million.

The 15-acre lot behind Weatherford owned by Aztec Pipe & Supply that was sold for $2.6 million.

Three lots west of the Aztec property that fronts U.S. 90, each about an acre, that were sold for a combined $1.125 million. Beau Pre Holdings was the seller.

Trax Development has also bought property in the Old Spanish Trail industrial park in St. Martin Parish, Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque told The Current, who first reported this development.

