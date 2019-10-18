Originally a neighborhood for railroad and sugar cane workers, freed slaves and Lebanese immigrants, the Freetown-Port Rico neighborhood just south of downtown Lafayette has been through several changes since being established in the mid-to-late 19th century.
It was a home for freed slaves and free people of color after the Civil War. Lebanese Christians also moved there, including families with familiar surnames like Saloom, Boustany, Ashy and Abadalla. An intermingling of races followed, and residents there set up homes and shops that would sell to anyone, regardless of color.
Over its history, the area has been part of le Copale, former Gov. Alexandre Mouton's sugar plantation, and home to a railroad roundhouse, a sugar mill, a lumber yard and even a salt factory.
Many of the buildings remain standing in the neighborhood that’s connected to downtown Lafayette to the north and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to the west. It’s bounded by East University Avenue, Lee Avenue, Garfield Street, Taft Street, Lucille Avenue, Jefferson Street and Coolidge Street.
It’s that location that’s made it somewhat of a popular place for home buyers in recent years, but with the designation as a cultural district — and the tax breaks that come with it for those looking to renovate a property there — this summer, the area could see a surge in development quickly.
“It’s got a lot of potential and it certainly could be a hidden gem,” said Jason Ray, a real estate agent with Keaty Real Estate. “The properties over the last year that did sell are averaging 20-29 days on the market, which is super quick. Not a ton of sales, but it’s not a big area. It’s nestled between UL and downtown, and certainly downtown has a shortage of homes for residential and it can fill that gap.”
A rising market
Freetown’s character remains today with a diverse population along with small businesses, including Acadiana Superette, Guidry’s Ace Hardware and Cedar Deli & Grocery. Guidry’s opened in Freetown as a blacksmith shop in 1933.
Home sales in the area have trickled upward in the last two years, according to data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. The average number of days a home there has stayed on the market has dropped form 55 days last year to 19 so far this year.
The average sale price has risen from $108,500 last year to $120,000 so far this year. Only three homes have been sold so far this year after 10 were sold last year, he noted, but another three are under contract and six more are for sale.
In 2015, the average property sold for $108,214 before rising to $131,200 in 2016 after the historic neighborhood designation.
“A lot of people here have had their homes for generations and they’re extremely friendly for the most part,” said Tom Rinehart, who bought a house on Jackson Street in May. “I’ve been invited to more than one barbecue.”
Rinehart was attracted to the price of the home, its historic design and the neighborhood’s centralized location. It’s is a bit of a fixer-upper, but it’s a tight-knit neighborhood where he can walk his dog and chat with his neighbors.
The proximity to downtown, UL and Acadian Superette — home to his favorite Porchetta for lunch — were also reasons to move there.
The neighborhood’s variety of properties from traditional homes and businesses to condominiums, apartments and townhouses also gives the neighborhood extra appeal for real estate investment. It’s bounded on the eastern side by The Quarters, 501 Stewart St., an apartment complex geared to mostly students that opened about 10 years ago.
“There’s a lot more people moving to the area,” said Rachel Sonnier, who has been with Guidry’s for nearly 21 years. “We have great food around here and we have a lot of foot traffic from the UL students. When it comes time for festivals, we get a lot of tourists and foot traffic, too. People like to shop locally around here, so that helps.”
Bright future
Buildings more than 50 years old are eligible for state historic renovation tax credits within cultural districts, which also allow for sales tax exemptions on certain original works of art.
The historic renovation tax credit — which covers 20 to 25 percent of eligible construction costs — is a primary reason Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s administration is pushing to create more districts.
"One of the best tools the state offers to attract investment and support the cultural economy is the state cultural district program," said Kate Durio, chief cultural officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government and the CREATE Initiative. "We've been looking at Opportunity Zones and historic buildings and where cultural activity is already happening.
“So we're establishing cultural districts around those areas. The really great thing for Lafayette is that it's the only way you can access these state historic tax credits."
Buildings built in 1969 or earlier that are revitalized for commercial use — either for rental properties or traditional businesses — would qualify for anywhere between 20% and 40% in tax rebates.
It may be a reason why the area has had a rise in AirBnB rentals in recent years with 11 now in the neighborhood.
“I’ve met Canadians, Spaniards and roughnecks while I’ve been out walking my dog,” Rinehart said. “At least 40% of the homes in my immediate area are rentals and a lot are owned but empty. I really think this will be good for the neighborhood and bring in more rentals and people to the area.”