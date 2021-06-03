St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank has bought the former B1 Bank location on College Road, records show.
The Opelousas-based bank that opened its first location in Lafayette Parish last fall purchased the building at 914 S. College Road for $1.15 million from B1 Bank, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
St. Landry Homestead plans to open a full-service branch location there by the end of the year, bank president Joe Zanco said. It will be the bank’s sixth location after it opened the location at 800 Veterans Drive in Carencro in the former Mid-South Bank location.
“It’s a fantastic building that was built incredibly well,” Zanco said. “We love the location’s proximity to the Oil Center, downtown, River Ranch, Johnston Street and the businesses along Pinhook and Kaliste Saloom roads.”
The building was a longtime location for Tri-State Bank, which merged with other banks to form Pedestal Bank in 2018. B1 Bank acquired Pedestal in early 2020 to become one of the largest banks in the state.
Pedestal Bank had also acquired the former Panera Bread location at 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway but never opened a branch there. That building remains vacant and has been listed for sale.