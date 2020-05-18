Macy’s and the Acadiana Mall will reopen today following the COVID-19 shutdown.
Macy's is opening the store to customers but also offering contact-free curbside pickup, company officials said in a Monday morning announcement. Safety measures are in place inside stores, including social distancing guidelines and employees wearing masks.
Macy's hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
No details are available yet from the mall.
“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores to Louisiana,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”
The company will enact frequent cleanings in heavily trafficked areas, install sanitation stations in frequently visited areas, install plexiglass at registers and requiring daily wellness checks for employees.
Macy’s will also open stores today at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge and Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
Acadiana Business Today: Acadiana starts to re-open after coronavirus shutdown and things look a little different; Macy's, Acadiana Mall to reopen today
Acadiana on Friday entered the first phase of reopening an economy that had been largely shuttered for two months by the ongoing coronavirus p…
More than half of businesses in the Acadiana region are unsure of how long they can survive as the result of the COVID-19 economic shutdown, a…
Macy’s and the Acadiana Mall will reopen today following the COVID-19 shutdown.
JC Penney Co.’s two stores in Lafayette – along with its others stores companywide – are in doubt after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankr…
Youngsville businesses that have taken a hit due to the coronavirus shutdown could get a credit from the city this summer on their utility bills.
Gerald Gerami on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Starting his own business 'a risk, but I believed in myself'
Gerald Gerami jumped into his own retail business 22 years ago and went out on his own with Rug Gallery by Gerami’s.