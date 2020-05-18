Macy’s and the Acadiana Mall will reopen today following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Macy's is opening the store to customers but also offering contact-free curbside pickup, company officials said in a Monday morning announcement. Safety measures are in place inside stores, including social distancing guidelines and employees wearing masks.

Macy's hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

No details are available yet from the mall.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores to Louisiana,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

The company will enact frequent cleanings in heavily trafficked areas, install sanitation stations in frequently visited areas, install plexiglass at registers and requiring daily wellness checks for employees.

Macy’s will also open stores today at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge and Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.