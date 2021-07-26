Foreclosure filings have gone up in the Lake Charles area despite the number of filings nationwide dropping to historic levels.
The area was one of five metros out of 220 across the country that reported an increase in foreclosure filings in the first half of this year, data from RealtyTrac shows in its Midyear 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. A federal moratorium has slowed filings down significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic, dropping 61% from a year ago and 78% compared to 2019.
Lake Charles, hit hard by two hurricanes a year ago and the ice storm in February, reported 67 foreclosure filings through June, up from the 64 filed in the first half of 2020.
Two other Louisiana metros were among the highest areas to have foreclosure filings. In the Shreveport-Bossier City area, which had a softer real estate market than Lafayette and other areas, had 223 filings through June. That total, although down from the 296 filed by the middle of last year, represents 1 in every 910 households, a figure that is ninth-highest among all metros.
In the Houma-Thibodaux area, filings dropped just 10.14%, the fourth-smallest drop among metros, after 62 this year compared to 69 a year ago.
Foreclosures in Lafayette were down 35% from 210 a year ago to 135 this year, data shows. Baton Rouge was down 54%, while the New Orleans-Metairie area was down 58%.
The moratorium has created a unique situation in United States with a high number of delinquent loans but a low level of foreclosure activity, RealtyTrac vice president Rick Sharga said.
“With the moratorium scheduled to end on July 31," he said, "and half of the remaining borrowers in forbearance scheduled to exit that program over the next six months, we should start to get a more accurate read on the level of financial distress the pandemic has caused for homeowners across the country."