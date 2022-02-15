Two apartment complexes specializing in affordable housing have been sold to a Miami-based company for an undisclosed price, records show.
AB Asset Management bought the 240-unit Pinhook South apartments at 108 and 200 Merchants Blvd. and the 80-unit Mon Chateau apartments at 2820 Louisiana Ave. from the Tennessee-based Global Ministries Foundation, according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The deal also involved five apartment complexes containing about 750 units in Lake Charles, documents show. AB Asset Management, a multifamily investment firm led by Getzy Fellig and Sam Zalmanov, has properties in Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and New York.
The sales were the latest for GMF, a nonprofit with properties also in Tennessee, Florida and Georgia, that ran into trouble in 2016 with federal housing officials after investigations revealed residents were living in substandard housing, media reports indicated. HUD officials stripped the agency — which U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio referred to as a slumlord — of its subsidies and ordered residents moved to other properties.