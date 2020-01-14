A 118-unit apartment complex in Youngsville has sold for $8.3 million, records show.
The Garden Heights Apartments, 101 St. Ferdinand Place, was sold Dec. 16 by New Orleans real estate investor David C. Oliver to Broadview Acquisitions & Management, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Broadview is a suburban Seattle-based firm that owns multi-family residential properties in Washington, Texas and seven southeastern states, according to its website. It’s the company’s first purchase of a Louisiana property.
Oliver had bought the property for $7.18 million in April, records show.
Garden Heights, located off Chemin Metairie Road south of Fortune Road, offers one- and two-bedroom apartments along with two- and three-bedroom townhomes, according to its website, which indicates the property is being remodeled.
