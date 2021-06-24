Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters Salsa has partnered with Zea Rotisserie & Bar to carry the salsa in its locations in Louisiana and Mississippi.
The salsas will be served as a side to their chicken quesadillas, 2 Sisters Salsa announced. The company will look for more ways to expand and partner with other restaurants and chains throughout the country, Denise Ramon said.
Zea Rotisserie & Bar, known for its polished, casual dining experience, has 10 locations, including one in Lafayette at 235 Doucet Road.
2 Sisters’ Salsa now manufactures and distributes five premium restaurant-style salsas after first opened its doors five years ago. The salsa is distributed to a host of independent warehouses and large chain distribution centers, has independent distributors both in the US and internationally and is available for purchase online.