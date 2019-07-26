New commercial
PARKING LOT/GARAGE: 1521 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette; Parc Gardens, owner; Morgan Meyer, applicant; Flex Construction LLC, contractor: $600,000.
CONVENIENCE STORE: 7101 Johnston St., Lafayette Parish; More 4 Less, owner; J&J Electrical & Construction, applicant and contractor; $375,000.
CONVENIENCE STORE: 710 S. Fieldspan Road, Duson; More 4 Less, owner; J&J Electrical Services, applicant; J&J Electrical & Construction, contractor; $375,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
PARKING LOT/GARAGE: 117 Row 3, Lafayette; Mark Buffington, owner; description, parking lot and demising wall; Sam-J Enterprises LLC, applicant; self, contractor; $35,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1840 W. Willow St., Scott: Fed Ex Freight, owner; description, community tornado shelter; Jeff Olsen, applicant; self, contractor; $25,200.
GENERAL RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Fedex Office No. 2706, owner; description, Fed Ex pick-up area; property owner Wal-Mart Real Estate; Joyce Fletcher, applicant; Retail Construction Services Inc., contractor; $37,785.
OFFICE BUILDING: 819 E. Broussard Road No. 102, Lafayette; Mclain Market Place, Suite 102, owner; description, Edward Jones build-out; Mclain Homes LLC, applicant; McLain Homes, contractor; $87,000.
New homes
801 Breaux Road, Lafayette Parish; David Wesley Broughton; $967,500.
300 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $216,000.
310 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $216,500.
101 Barnsley Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $171,000.
100 Carnaby Drive, Lafayette; Brian Roy; $387,000.
213 Santander Drive, Youngsville; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $238,000.
134 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $189,000.
100 Tracteur Road, Lafayette Parish; Drenko Contractors LLC; $436,500.
3606 Mills St., Carencro; Chad Simon; $0.
103 Dunmore Court, Lafayette; CJS Custom Builders LLC; $463,500.
