The Lafayette metro area added 7,800 jobs over the year to reach 191,700 jobs in May, still well below the 206,200 it had the year before the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisiana had 1.8 million last month, 97,300 more jobs, or 5.5%, higher than in May 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission that is not seasonally adjusted and from data compiled through surveys conducted in mid-May.
Trade, transportation and utilities was the largest employment sector in the region with 40,000 workers, up from 38,000 last year but not higher than 41,800 in May 2019.
Education and health services accounted for 33,400 jobs, up from 30,700 jobs in May 2020 and topping May 2019's 32,600 jobs.
Leisure and hospitality had 19,700 jobs compared to 15,900 in May 2020, down still from 21,900 in May 2019.
The Lafayette unemployment rate was 6% in May, flat over the month, but up from a peak in May 2020 of 12%. Louisiana's unemployment rate was 6.7%, compared to 13.5% last year. The U.S. unemployment rate was 5.5% compared to 13% in May 2020.
BATON ROUGE: The Capital metro area lost 1,400 jobs over the month to 385,100 non-farm jobs in May. Government jobs hit 76,900 compared to before the pandemic began in May 2019 with 76,400 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities businesses had 67,200 jobs. Education and health services, had 51,600 jobs, up from 50,000 in May 2020, but still down from 54,100 in May 2019. Professional and business services had 46,500 jobs, up from 45,800 one year ago but still down compared to 49,700 jobs. Construction surpassed May 2020 with 40,600 workers compared to 36,900 but has not breached May 2019 employment of 50,600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality had 36,100 jobs, up from last year's low of 26,900 but has not rebounded to 40,600 workers in May 2019. Manufacturing hit 29,000 jobs, flat over the year, but still 800 jobs shy of May 2019. Financial activities employed 16,500 workers, down from 16,700 in May 2020, still further from 18,900 before the pandemic in May 2019. Other services had 15,400 jobs, up from 13,400 jobs in May 2020 but down compared to 17,100 in May 2019. Information hit 4,600 jobs compared to 4,000 jobs in May 2020 and was down from 5,000 in May 2019. The Baton Rouge unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 6%, compared to 12.4% in May 2020.
NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City metro area regained 32,000 jobs over the year for 524,400 jobs. Trade, transportation and utilities dominated the region with 103,800 jobs compared to 96,900 in May 2020, still down compared to 112,200 jobs in May 2019. Leisure and hospitality had 64,300 jobs compared to 48,500 in May 2020, a far cry from 92,400 jobs in Mary 2019. The New Orleans unemployment rate was 8.1%, down from 8.2% in April and from 16.7% in May 2020.
OTHER AREAS: The Hammond metro unemployment rate was 7.5% with 45,800 jobs compared to 42,200 a year ago; Lake Charles, 6.9% with 93,500 jobs compared to 93,700; Shreveport-Bossier City, 6.5% with 167,300 jobs compared to 157,900; Monroe, 5.8% with 74,600 jobs compared to 70,700; Houma-Thibodaux, 5.6% with 82,700 jobs compared to 78,700; Alexandria, 4.6% with 59,800 jobs compared to 57,000.