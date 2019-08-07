Scott Eye Care will be one of the first businesses to open in the West Village development in Scott in early 2021.

Owner Dr. Ryan Cazares said he's signed the due diligence with Cottage Developers and will be purchasing a plot of land along the Apollo Road Extension in February for his practice's new home. His current office is at 5511 Cameron St. in Scott.

"We're outgrown the space we're in, and I've been looking for some land anyway," Cazares said. "Then the opportunity came up as soon as I heard about the West Village development. I contacted them and it just worked out. It was perfect timing."

Cazares opened Scott Eye Care in 2013, two years after he graduated optometry school, in a 2,500-square-feet building. The new building will be 8,000 square feet and will allow the business flow better for the staff and for the eye examination.

"We're always booked up almost two months in advance, and we're hoping this will help," Cazares said. "We don't want our patients to have to wait that long."

His staff will use about 5,000 square feet with the remainder likely to be leased, he said. Construction will should take around one year.