A national internet provider will launch gigabit broadband 309 businesses and homes in St. Landry Parish.
Spectrum, the trade name for Charter Communications, landed a $1.45 million grant from the state’s Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas lacking the high-speed connections, company officials announced Tuesday.
Spectrum says it will invest more than $600,000 to extend its broadband network in the area, bringing total investment in the project to $2.07 million. The company was awarded over $10 million in GUMBO grants to help connect 2,167 homes and small businesses in three Louisiana parishes.
ConnectLA, Louisiana’s Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity, distributes the grants.
“St. Landry Parish welcomes more broadband expansion to our communities,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard. “Spectrum has been a proven partner for bringing connectivity to our residents, and now through the state’s broadband program Spectrum can expand to more homes and small businesses in need of high-speed internet access.”
Over 1 out of every 3 homes St. Landry Parish had no broadband access, according to a report last year from the Acadiana Planning Commission. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in Sunset earlier this year to promote the $29 million in funding to provide high-speed internet to more than 22,000 households and 3,000 small businesses in rural Louisiana.