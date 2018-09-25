More than 50 regional employers will be on hand to screen potential job candidates at the Acadiana Diversity Job Fair at 9 a.m-noon Oct. 9 at the Heymann Center, 1373 S. College Road.
“The Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers from multiple employers all on one day and in one place,” says Ryan LaGrange, manager of Workforce Development at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Every year we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event has a tremendous impact on the community, assisting both job seekers and businesses.”
The event is free, and job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. For more, visit lafayette.org/diversity or call (337) 262-5563 .