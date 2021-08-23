The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has named Jan Swift interim executive director, One Acadiana announced.
Swift, who recently served as chair of the Protect The City Committee, will oversee and manager processes, programs and resources to support the mission of convening, building and activating leaders to build and strengthen their communities. She will also continue the partnership with One Acadian to leverage the two organizations.
“Jan has proven herself as a leader and collaborator time and again while building a depth and breadth of knowledge concerning the Acadiana region that extends across the political, economic, legal, and cultural realms,” One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. “Her strong background coupled with her willingness to serve in this interim role is certain to produce benefits to LIA’s leadership development programs that will last for years to come.”
Swift is a graduate of LSU and LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center and serves as counsel with Swift & Rhoades LLPO. She is a former director of Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation, is currently vice chair of Lafayette Crime Stoppers and is on the board for the SLCC Foundation. She is a graduate of both Leadership Lafayette and Leadership Louisiana.
“This well-respected program offers a life-changing rite of passage for upcoming leaders who love our community and want to learn more about how they may best serve,” she said. “I can't think of a more important program for the future of Lafayette. What an honor to be a part of this cause, which is much bigger than any one of us could accomplish on our own.”