Parish Rice, the high-protein product made at M&S Fruge Farms in Eunice, is now in supermarkets in southeast Texas.
The company, which recently reached a deal with Rouses Markets to get into all its 65 stores, will now be H-E-B stores in Beaumont and Houston.
The rice, which Michael Fruge launched in 2019 after being created by LSUAg Center scientists, is 53% higher protein than the average brand of rice and has a glycemic index value of 41 out of 100, lower than other brands that have an average value of 72.
“We owe so much of our recent growth to our customers,” he said. “Their persistence in asking of us by name in their local markets has been humbling, and we are excited as we continue to find our way onto more and more shelves. Our customers can enjoy their gumbo, jambalaya and other favorite meals without sacrificing or compromising their health.”