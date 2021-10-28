The current owner of Artmosphere Bistro, the downtown Lafayette bar and live music venue, has dropped the price on the venue in her year-long attempt to find a new owner.

Owner Berry Kemp initially put the business at 902 Johnston St. up for sale last year at $525,000 with the hopes of handing it off to a new owner but has been unsuccessful. Kemp has owned the business for 18 years and indicated its permits with the state are coming up for renewal soon.

The 3,560-square-foot property is now listed at $398,900.

“So many new places have opened in the last couple years downtown, and it feels so much more vibrant,” she said. “Surely with a $100,000 decrease someone will invest in the property and keep it alive.”

She initially closed the business when she put it up for sale after months of state COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants. She reopened it in May and has since booked musical acts, including the Has Beans to play on Thursday.