Crossroads Catholic Bookstore, 4416 Johnston St. Suite 1A, will hold a grand re-opening at 11 a.m. Saturday under its new name, Crossroads Collective, under the new ownership of Catholic Charities of Acadiana.
The move was prompted by Catholic Charities of Acadiana's desire to pursue more social enterprises to generate sustainable revenue. The two organizations merged on July 1 and now profits from sales at Crossroads Collective will go toward the charitable organization's programs.
"We thought it was a great way to engage the public and educate them on the great work we've been doing in Acadiana since 1973," said Ben Broussard, chief communications officer for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. "The fact is that it takes a lot to run an organization like this and do it well. We want to make sure we're giving our organization the best chance for success in helping those who need it."
The store, which has been in Lafayette since 1984, will continue to offer religious books and gifts but will also sell the work of local artisans. Broussard also said they will also only sell products from organizations that care about "the dignity of their workers and pay them a living wage."
“We want to honor the legacy of Crossroads Catholic Bookstore and the impact those involved in its ministry have made in Acadiana for over the last 30 years," said Kim Boudreaux, Catholic Charities of Acadiana CEO. "It is a blessing to have been given this opportunity to carry on the legacy of Crossroads and not only continue its mission but to expand its significance. This endeavor allows our community the opportunity to support and engage in the work of Catholic Charities of Acadiana in a new way and make their purchasing experience have meaning.”
The store will employ six in the 6,009 square-feet building in the Fiesta Village Shopping Center. Bishop Douglas Deshotel will preside over a blessing during the re-opening.