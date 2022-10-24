Bosco's Specialty Meats has closed its Broussard location, owners announced on social media over the weekend.
Owners Jeff and Laurie Venable opened the location in spring 2020 at 3101 U.S. 90 in the former Linx Specialty Meats just after opening a location between Opelousas and Port Barre.
The Opelousas location will remain open.
“We want to thank all of our customers that supported us the last three years,” the post read. “Be on the lookout for big things from Bosco’s in the future.”
Bosco's offers fresh cuts of meat, sausage, pork and chicken cracklins, boudin and boudin balls, gumbo, rice dressing stuffed meats, plate lunches along with fresh produce.