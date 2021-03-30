Waitr has partnered up with PDQ restaurants to offer delivery to its customers in the select Florida markets.
It’s the latest agreement Waitr has signed with regional restaurants on its platform, company officials announced Monday.
PDQ, which also has location in North Carolina and other eastern states, is known for its fresh chicken tenders, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, signature sauces and hand-spun shakes.
The agreement comes after Waitr announced its acquisition of Mississippi Gulf Coast-based Tiki Delivery.
The company continues to benefit during the pandemic along with other delivery services, according to its latest earning report. It reported $46.8 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from the $43.1 million a year earlier.
Waitr reported $2.6 million in net income in the fourth quarter of last year, well up from the $21.6 million net loss the previous year. Net income for the year was $15.8 million compared to the $291.3 million loss in 2019.