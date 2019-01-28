Ed Bowie, who has served as executive director of AOC Community Media since 1998, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast free speech, the 1st Amendment and other issues.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Bowie talked about the importance everyone being able to share their opinions and views through an affordable platform. He has worked to improve services and enhance awareness of AOC’s resources and how people can create non-commercial video and audio content for distribution to the community.

Established in 1982, AOC became the local access point for Public, Educational and Government (PEG) use in Lafayette Parish with operations funded by franchise fees. Over the years AOC has documented Festival International, public meetings and other events to help citizens stay informed.