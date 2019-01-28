Ed Bowie, who has served as executive director of AOC Community Media since 1998, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast free speech, the 1st Amendment and other issues.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Bowie talked about the importance everyone being able to share their opinions and views through an affordable platform. He has worked to improve services and enhance awareness of AOC’s resources and how people can create non-commercial video and audio content for distribution to the community.
Established in 1982, AOC became the local access point for Public, Educational and Government (PEG) use in Lafayette Parish with operations funded by franchise fees. Over the years AOC has documented Festival International, public meetings and other events to help citizens stay informed.
Acadiana Business Today: Iberia-based Bagwell Energy announces expansion that will create 150 jobs; Leonardo Helicopters to open maintenance facility in Broussard
Bagwell Energy Services will spend $2.5 million expanding its Port of Delcambre fabrication center, a move that officials said will add 150 jo…
Officials with Leonardo Helicopters will hold a grand opening Thursday for its 21,000-square-foot maintenance facility in Broussard.
Grand revitalization: With the Grand Opera House of the South as an anchor, downtown Crowley becoming tourist destination
CROWLEY — For years the building at the corner of Fifth and Parkerson streets in downtown Crowley housed a number of businesses on the bottom floor.
Corey Frank is president of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce and is the owner of Spoken Red Pro, which specializes in…
Ed Bowie, who has served as executive director of AOC Community Media since 1998, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast free …