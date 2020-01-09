Lafayette real estate firms Van Eaton & Romero and Southern Lifestyle Realty have merged, both companies announced Wednesday.

Van Eaton & Romero, a Latter & Blum company, has more than 300 agents and a full-time staff has offices at 2000 Kaliste Saloom Road and in River Ranch and New Iberia. Southern Lifestyle Realty, founded in 2013 by River Ranch developers Rodney Savoy and Robert Daigle, also has a River Ranch locations as well as Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville and Couret Farms in north Lafayette.

“Our family of real estate companies has worked with Southern Lifestyle Realty’s sister corporation, Southern Lifestyle Development, on a variety of projects in our own market areas throughout Louisiana," said Lacey Conway, CEO of New Orleans-based Latter & Blum. "The synergies we’ve experienced and our similar cultures made this decision a natural one."

Said Troy Hebert with Van Eaton & Romero’s management team: “One of our former top agents, Lori McCarthy, served as broker at Southern Lifestyle Realty and through this merger will return to us in a management position.”

“We’re delighted to have Lori and her team join us,” added Van Eaton & Romero broker/owners and founders Nancy Van Eaton Prince and Gail Romero. “She began her real estate career with us and quickly rose to become one of our top agents. Her experience and leadership skills will be extremely valuable.”

The merger makes sense for Southern Lifestyle Realty, which began as a real estate firm focused on its own properties, Daigle said.

“Our real estate firm grew quickly," he said. "But our extensive development activities in multiple states remain our primary focus."