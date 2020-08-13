A housing development planned for the south side of the city of Scott will have over 100 single family lots along with some commercial lots.
Cottage Developers, with its partners Jordan Daigle and father, Southern Lifestyle Development co-founder Robert Daigle, broke ground last week on the project, to be called Berchman Oaks, at the corner of Des Jacques Road and Westgate Road. It will feature 118 single family residential lots and two commercial lots.
The company bought a 22-acre lot along Des Jacques Road along with a two-acre lot at the corner of the two streets earlier this month for $800,000, according to real estate transactions compiled by Scout Real Estate.
The project will be just east of the 78-acre West Village project, also a Cottage Developers project, that will feature a mix of differing homes and apartments along with commercial and office space all around a central town square. West Village will be traditional neighborhood development, but Berchman Oaks will be a mixed-use community with homes ranging from $170,000-$215,000 with homes ranging from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet, Jordan Daigle said.
“We’re doing the big TND development down the road, and not everyone can afford that,” he said. “You’re kind of excluding a certain part of the market. We felt like there was a demand for entry-level property in Scott.”
The construction will be similar to the Landon Cove development off Verot School Road in south Lafayette with similar lot sizes, Daigle said. Shivers Home Builders will handle construction.
The commercial lots will be at the development’s main entrance near the corner off Westgate Road and could house an office, a coffee shop or a medical office, he said. Work will continue through the fall and winter with home construction possibly beginning in February.
“This development is going into an area that has some residential around it but the price point is affordable and it’s another option outside of what we’re going to have in West Village,” Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said. “We need to have affordable housing in all our communities. This is going to be a great starter home community for young couples. We’re looking forward to the added growth there.”
The development also capitalizes on a strong real estate market in Lafayette and many other markets throughout the country thanks to incredibly low interest rates that have dipped below 3%. Home construction was down a bit last year, but so far in 2020 sales in Lafayette Parish up are up 16.5%.
In July, 100 new construction homes were sold, more than doubling the 48 sold in July 2019.
“The market is unbelievably hot right now,” Daigle said. “It’s cyclical. Right now we have builders from every price point, whether it be a million dollars on down to what we’re building in Berchman Oaks. Every builder has come to us saying, ‘Give us as many lots as you can.’”
The project will further develop the south side of the city and is the first big housing development since the nearby Emerald Lake development, which was recently issues 19 building permits for Phase 2.
The city is expanding sewer infrastructure to the area for the Berchman Oaks development, Richard said, which will allow to services to also go along Westgate Road and Eraste Landry Road.
Construction is also set to begin in October on reconstruction of Westgate Road, Richard said. The city entered into an agreement with the Department of Transportation and Development to take over the road between Cameron Street and Dulles Drive once construction is complete next spring.
“Westgate Road — if you’ve ever traveled on it — has some major issues,” Richard said. “It’s long overdue.”