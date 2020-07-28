Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Beauregard: 252384, VUA; Indigo Minerals LLC et al, July 21, Neale, Nugule Operating, N 3 D 54' 30" W 16,699' FROM NGS MON. MERRYVILLE, SEC 29-T3S-R11W. 

Cameron: 252383, J.B. Watkins, July 20, Black Bayou, Robertson Energy, S 51 D 20' 39" E 23,807.87' FROM USC&GS MON. "SPOIL 1933", SEC 17-T12S-R12W. PBHL: S 10 D 32' 01" E 435.95' FROM SURF LOC IN SEC 17-T12S-R12W. 

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

0220220
 Evangeline0120120
 Iberia27072
 Jefferson Davis26163
 Lafayette02121
 St. Landry07676 
 St. Martin36669
St. Mary 183184
Vermilion 7121128

Acadiana Business Today: Tech company SchoolMint to move operations to Lafayette, creating 178 jobs with average salary of $74K

Follow Adam Daigle on Twitter, @adamdaigleAdv.

View comments