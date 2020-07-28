Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Beauregard: 252384, VUA; Indigo Minerals LLC et al, July 21, Neale, Nugule Operating, N 3 D 54' 30" W 16,699' FROM NGS MON. MERRYVILLE, SEC 29-T3S-R11W.
Cameron: 252383, J.B. Watkins, July 20, Black Bayou, Robertson Energy, S 51 D 20' 39" E 23,807.87' FROM USC&GS MON. "SPOIL 1933", SEC 17-T12S-R12W. PBHL: S 10 D 32' 01" E 435.95' FROM SURF LOC IN SEC 17-T12S-R12W.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|220
|220
|Evangeline
|0
|120
|120
|Iberia
|2
|70
|72
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|61
|63
|Lafayette
|0
|21
|21
|St. Landry
|0
|76
|76
|St. Martin
|3
|66
|69
|St. Mary
|1
|183
|184
|Vermilion
|7
|121
|128
