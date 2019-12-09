Jimmy Domengeaux - Louisiana Wetlands Photographer from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
When longtime Lafayette attorney Jimmy Domengeaux was asked to define what makes Acadiana unique, he recalled a classic Cajun song that sums it up: “Travailler c’est trop dur,” which translates to “Working is too Hard.”
Domengeaux, part of a well-known family in Lafayette and a well-known outdoor photographer, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Domengeaux cherishes his French roots grounded in south Louisiana. While at LSU Law School, he wrote a Louisiana Law Review article in 1986 entitled, “Native Born Acadians and the Equality Ideal”, under the direction of Constitutional Law Professor Paul Baier.
The article was based upon a 1980 federal lawsuit heard by U. S. District Judge Edwin Hunter in Lake Charles which decided whether or not French-speaking people, known as “Cajuns” and derogatory derivatives of that name, were protected as a class against employment discrimination under the Civil Rights Act. It became settled law that Acadian descendants were a “protected class” under federal law, and as Judge Hunter said, “You don’t have to come from a country. It’s your place of origin that decides whether or not you are protected.”
Jimmy’s uncle, also named Jimmy Domengeaux, was the founder of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODIFIL).
An avid outdoorsman, he at one point picked up a camera and began taking pictures of the marshes in south Louisiana. He’s never taken a photography class or sought out professional training, but his photos are on display at an exhibit at the Louisiana State Archives Building in Baton Rouge.
Acadiana Business Today: Home sales in Acadiana should top last year's record-breaking totals, analyst says; Former Acadiana Mall management files lien against current owner for unpaid bills related to H&M opening
Home sales in Acadiana this year will likely eclipse the record-breaking year of 2018, real estate analyst Bill Bacque said.
Former Acadiana Mall management files lien against current owner for unpaid bills related to H&M opening
The former operator of the Acadiana Mall has filed a lien against the current owner after alleging over $30,000 in bills have not been paid in…
When Joseph Petro III decided he wanted to sell his longtime family restaurant, Fat Albert’s Fried Chicken, he wanted to to it discreetly.
GL's Mongolian Grill, which opened on Nov. 23 in the former Coyote Blues building at 5741 Johnston St., has temporarily closed, the owner said…
Lafayette's first community electric vehicle charging station has been installed downtown.