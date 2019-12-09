Jimmy Domengeaux - Louisiana Wetlands Photographer from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

When longtime Lafayette attorney Jimmy Domengeaux was asked to define what makes Acadiana unique, he recalled a classic Cajun song that sums it up: “Travailler c’est trop dur,” which translates to “Working is too Hard.”

Domengeaux, part of a well-known family in Lafayette and a well-known outdoor photographer, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.

Domengeaux cherishes his French roots grounded in south Louisiana. While at LSU Law School, he wrote a Louisiana Law Review article in 1986 entitled, “Native Born Acadians and the Equality Ideal”, under the direction of Constitutional Law Professor Paul Baier.

The article was based upon a 1980 federal lawsuit heard by U. S. District Judge Edwin Hunter in Lake Charles which decided whether or not French-speaking people, known as “Cajuns” and derogatory derivatives of that name, were protected as a class against employment discrimination under the Civil Rights Act. It became settled law that Acadian descendants were a “protected class” under federal law, and as Judge Hunter said, “You don’t have to come from a country. It’s your place of origin that decides whether or not you are protected.”

Jimmy’s uncle, also named Jimmy Domengeaux, was the founder of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODIFIL).

An avid outdoorsman, he at one point picked up a camera and began taking pictures of the marshes in south Louisiana. He’s never taken a photography class or sought out professional training, but his photos are on display at an exhibit at the Louisiana State Archives Building in Baton Rouge.