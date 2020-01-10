Commercial additions/alterations

OTHER: 410 Dugas Road, Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government; description, earthwork for Lafayette Animal Shelter; Frederick Trahan — LCG, applicant; JB Mouton Inc., contractor; $347,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 436 E. Vermilion St., 103 Lafayette; So Studio, owner and applicant; description, build-out; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor; $70,000.

RESTAURANT: 555 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Vestal Restaurant, owner; Ryan Trahan, applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $275,000.

OTHER: 2206 Moss St., Lafayette; Keylon Bruno, owner and applicant; description, used car lot and tax preparation office; self, contractor; $6,500.

OFFICE BUILDING: 716 W. Congress St., Lafayette; Silver Ventures LLC, owner; description, change of occupancy — residence to commercial office; E&M Architecture LLC, applicant; Deleon Construction LLC, contractor; $17,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 340 Kaliste Saloom Road, G-2, Lafayette; Edward Jones, owner; description, Branch 1490; Gen Group Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $40,640.

GENERAL RETAIL: 444 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Handy Stop Market & Cafe LLC, owner; John Chase, applicant; RS Bernard and Associates, contractor; $175,000.

BAR/LOUNGE: 533 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Unilab Corp. D/B/A; Kelley L. Courville, applicant; Alvin Noel, contractor; $160,000.

RECREATION: 510 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette; Pamela Landry Sonnier, owner; description, laser tag; Roche Enterprises/Randy Roche, applicant; self, contractor; $13,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 5750 Johnston St., Lafayette; Suncoast — The Summit, owner; Hammy Davis, applicant; Triad Construction Services LLC, contractor; $140,000.

New houses

312 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $238,500.

122 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $216,000.

105 Woodhollow Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

120 Gentle Crescent Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $207,000.

304 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $202,500.

203 Billy-Lou Drive, Lafayette; Ronnie Desormeaux Construction LLC; $274,500.

111 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

203 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.

205 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

109 Tara Oak Drive, Carencro; Mitch Higginbotham Construction; $184,500.

300 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $229,500.

202 Rutherford Court, Lafayette; Ste. Marie Home Builders Inc.; $319,000.

118 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $198,000.

208 Woodoak Circle, Lafayette; Hernando Luna; $198,000.

207 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.

112 Carriage Lakes, Broussard; Hebert Home Builders Inc.; $337,013.

