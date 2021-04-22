Artmosphere is still up for sale, but the owner says it’s not going away any time soon.
The grill and bar at 902 Johnston St. that has hosted live music performances over the years will open on May 20 after owner Berry Kemp closed it back in October following months of state COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants.
The nearly-20-year-old business and the 3,560-square-foot building remain for sale or for lease. Sale price is listed at $498,000.
“I definitely have struggled,” Kemp said. “We’re going to continue to do business until somebody comes along and takes over. I think it’s going to take someone who has a vision and understands and appreciates the place. So I'm hoping that somebody will see that our Artmosphere is still very capable of holding live music and having people there safely.”
Kemp announced the closure as bars were facing shortened hours and reduced capacities in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus cases. At one point live music was not allowed, indoor capacity is reduced and alcohol cannot be sold after 11 p.m.
Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the ban on live music in early March as COVID-19 cases continued to drop, but some restrictions remain. Gatherings in indoor event halls are limited to 50% capacity, up to 250 people, and bars and restaurants still can’t sell alcohol past 11 p.m.
There are also limits on how musicians are allowed to perform, including band members being socially distanced and testing negative for COVID-19 within the past 10 days. Performers who do not sing must wear a face covering.
Several bars in Lafayette and elsewhere struggled as a result. In Lafayette, sales at bars and night clubs dropped 70% in 2020, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
“At first I was just so exhausted by everything,” Kemp said. “Historically we had to fight for our permits after already being open. We’ve had so many difficulties, and when COVID happened, it just felt like the last straw.”
The down time since the closure, she noted, has been beneficial. It gave her time to regroup and miss the people, music, and customers that enjoy having a good time.
“They offered PPP loans,” Kemp said. “So we’ve been renovating, cleaning the place up and watching every penny and waiting until we could do something to get musicians in and customers back and have some income.”
The reopening will include socially distanced tables, masks and having plenty of outdoor seating available. Kemp said they will also do shows earlier and limit the amount of people that can come in.
Artmosphere has hosted a variety of music tastes -- indie rock, Cajun, funk, blues, jazz and zydeco – and will continue to do so. The Nouveau String Bank, which was the first band to play Artmosphere when it opened, is booked for the opening night May 20.
Thursdays will feature “The Early Show” at 7:30 p.m. with dance lessons by Brandon Broussard beforehand, Kemp said. Others lined up to perform include The Has Beens, The Bucks, Jeffrey Broussard and the Creole Cowboys and more.
“You know, there’s something about (Artmosphere) that just has a warm, homey feeling,” Kemp said. “I’m going to be happy to see everybody come back. This is what I do and it’s what I love. I’ve done it for a long time, and I think I’m just ready to do something new and do a new challenge and I’m ready for a change.”