Gov. John Bel Edwards and other elected officials are in Lafayette this morning for the groundbreaking of the expansion of LHC Group’s headquarters.
Also at the 10 a.m. groundbreaking today at the company's office at 901 Hugh Wallis Road will be Attorney General Jeff Landry, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Congressman Clay Higgins, LHC Group board member and former Congressman Billy Tauzin and company chairman and CEO Keith Myers.
The expansion follows LHC Group’s acquisition of Kentucky-based Almost Family last year, a move that made it the second-largest home health provider in the country.
At the time the company said the move would bring 500 jobs to Lafayette. Those would be added over a two-year period.
"We are excited to welcome LHC Group employees who are new to the community and we especially appreciate the confidence in Lafayette to provide them and their families with an incredible quality of life," Robideaux said. "Lafayette has much to offer, and we commit to being a great partner for LHC Group."
LHC Group now supports 32,000 employees at locations in 35 states, company officials said. The expansion will allow it to consolidate multiple office sites and add the employees and resources needed to enhance support for clinical staff around the nation.
