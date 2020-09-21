Coffee shops are as much about the ambiance as they are about the indulgent espresso drinks they're known for.
And while many are cozy retreats where students study and friends meet, there's a new shop in Youngsville that's quite unlike any other — except for the original location in Santa Rosa, Florida.
Prentiss A. Freeman IV, who's better known as "Boo," is the brainchild behind the business. It's part coffee shop, part tiki bar and part retro candy store. Throw in boudin, burgers and concession stand favorites, and you have Sunrise Coffee Co. in Sugar Mill Pond.
"I just wanted to bring a cool, funky coffee shop to Louisiana that's different than everybody else's," Freeman said. "I brought Sunrise here to bring the beach to Louisiana, that fun vibe and that good feel when you walk in."
Freeman, a Houma native who moved to Lafayette as a teenager, splits his time between Acadiana and the panhandle of Florida, where he has two other businesses. One offers beach services and the other manufactures beach furniture.
The original location of Sunrise Coffee Co. along 30A actually opened about six years ago as a way for Freeman to promote his furniture business, Sunrise Chair Co. He began serving drinks made with Almavida coffee beans, which are roasted in the area by a man who grew up in a coffee farming community in Puerto Rico. Freeman uses the same coffee beans at the Youngsville location of Sunrise.
"It's just high-end, good coffee that he travels the world to do fair trade with Guatemala, Ecuador, Colombia, all over," Freeman said. "And it's kind of how the coffee shop became what it did after so many years. And, being from here, I wanted to open a shop here so I can come back more and just bring everything from 30A that people go there for back home."
The Youngsville location opened Memorial Day weekend and has seen steady business since, even with Louisiana's capacity restrictions and mask mandate in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Freeman spends most weekdays in Florida during the peak beach season, so he relied on his girlfriend, Leslie Doucet, to help get the Youngsville shop up and running over the summer.
"The reception has been great," Doucet said. "We've gotten to know people. We see a lot of repeat offenders. We almost have like the Norm from 'Cheers.' We know some of the people when they walk in, and we'll have their drink ready for them."
Doucet, a sixth-grade English teacher at L.J. Alleman, said people have been surprised to find such an eclectic, beach-themed spot in Sugar Mill Pond. Among the more popular items are avocado toast, wraps, hamburgers and iced coffee.
"The thing that I think is so cool is that Boo's hand has been on everything in there, literally everything," Doucet said. "It's all his idea, the rustic beach theme. He did the walls. He put in the floors. He put up the surfboard. He put everything into it. We call it Freeman-ize. Anything he gets, he Freeman-izes it and just makes it a little bit better."
Sunrise Coffee Co. is located at 120 Waterview Road in Youngsville. The shop is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Learn more at facebook.com/sunrisecoffeesmp.