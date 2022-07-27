Nasdaq has given Waitr more time to raise its depressed share price, according to federal filings.
The Lafayette-based delivery service app initially had a deadline Monday to raise its price above Nasdaq’s $1 minimum. Waitr’s stock was trading around 32 cents as of Wednesday afternoon.
Nasdaq first notified Waitr of the issue in January. In response, Waitr filed a request to move from the from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Companies on the Nasdaq Capital Market have lower market capitalization levels than companies on other Nasdaq tiers.
Waitr’s request was approved Tuesday, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, the company was given a 180-day grace period until January 23 to improve the price.
The extension came with one condition: Waitr agreed it would once again seek a reverse stock split to raise its price. The move would consolidate available shares in the market, which in theory would raise their price.
A similar attempt was rejected by shareholders in June.
Following a COVID-19 pandemic bump, Waitr’s stock has been on a turbulent ride for months. The company’s share price has been trending downward since October, when it hit a recent high of $2.05.
The price has been below Nasdaq’s minimum requirement of $1 since December. Companies that trade on Nasdaq must maintain a $1 price or higher for at least 30 days to avoid penalty, including possible delisting.
The company fended off a similar delisting threat in 2019.
In response to its financial performance Waitr — which will soon change its name to ASAP — has shifted toward a broader business model that will see the company deliver apparel, sporting goods, auto parts and more beyond food. It has also reduced its outstanding debt.