Issued Dec. 28-Jan. 1
New commercial
SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 450 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette; St. Thomas More Chapel, owner; description, chapel addition; Abell & Crozier Architects Southwest, applicant; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $2,683,446.
COFFEE SHOP: 1137 South Bernard, Suite H, Broussard; PJ's Coffee, applicant; Beam Team Construction Inc., contractor; $311,243.
Commercial additions, alterations
GENERAL RETAIL: 3142 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Walmart, owner; description, sporting goods update; SGA Design Group, applicant: Powerhouse Retail Services LLC, contractor; $8,353.
OFFICE BUILDING: 838 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Rader Solutions, owner; Fremin General Contractors LLC, applicant and contractor; $962,000.
SALON/SPA: 149 James Comeaux Road, Lafayette; Hair Salon, owner; description, tenant build-out; John Chase, applicant: Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $50,000.
New houses
214 Redfern St., Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $279,000.
212 Redfern St., Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $247,500.
412 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.
218 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
314 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $229,500.
208 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $297,000.
304 Bamboo Palm Way, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $243,151.
410 Habitat Ridge, Broussard; Bourgeois Home Builders LLC; $236,882.
204 Bamboo Palm Way, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $297,257.
606 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.
105 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.
103 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $246,367.
111 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $213,293.
109 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.