Issued Dec. 28-Jan. 1

New commercial

SCHOOL/LIBRARY: 450 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette; St. Thomas More Chapel, owner; description, chapel addition; Abell & Crozier Architects Southwest, applicant; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $2,683,446.

COFFEE SHOP: 1137 South Bernard, Suite H, Broussard; PJ's Coffee, applicant; Beam Team Construction Inc., contractor; $311,243.

Commercial additions, alterations

GENERAL RETAIL: 3142 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Walmart, owner; description, sporting goods update; SGA Design Group, applicant: Powerhouse Retail Services LLC, contractor; $8,353.

OFFICE BUILDING: 838 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Rader Solutions, owner; Fremin General Contractors LLC, applicant and contractor; $962,000.

SALON/SPA: 149 James Comeaux Road, Lafayette; Hair Salon, owner; description, tenant build-out; John Chase, applicant: Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $50,000.

New houses

214 Redfern St., Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $279,000.

212 Redfern St., Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $247,500.

412 Aubergine Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $238,500.

218 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $202,500.

314 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $229,500.

208 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $297,000.

304 Bamboo Palm Way, Broussard; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $243,151.

410 Habitat Ridge, Broussard; Bourgeois Home Builders LLC; $236,882.

204 Bamboo Palm Way, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $297,257.

606 Deer Meadow Blvd., Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $208,426.

105 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $289,917.

103 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $246,367.

111 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $213,293.

109 Red Deer Lane, Broussard; DSLD Homes LLC; $287,690.

