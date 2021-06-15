City officials in Opelousas will present the master plan for the city’s downtown development district in meeting at noon Thursday at the St. Landry Economic Development Office, 5367 I-49 Service Road.
The city’s Downtown Development board of commissioners will meet to present the plan, which has been in progress for about a year since its initial meeting in spring 2020.
Guided by the Baton Rouge-based Center for Planning Excellence, the plan is up for consideration and action from the Opelousas Planning Commission and the city council.