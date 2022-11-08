Avoyelles Parish-based 2 Sisters’ Salsa has reached a deal with supermarket giant Kroger to be on shelves of another 750 stores by next spring.
The two companies announced a distribution partnership last week, said 2 Sisters’ Salsa president Denise Ramon, and puts Kroger store count at over 1,300. It is already on shelves of several supermarkets across the country, including Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Brookshire Brothers, Albertsons and Rouses Markets.
Kroger is the nation’s largest grocery chain and recently entered into an agreement to merge with Albertsons.
“Our first retail launch was in July 2014, we are now in over 15,000 stores in 40 states,” Ramon said. “We are incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to offer our premium salsa products to more families nationwide.”
2 Sisters’ Salsa is made in Plaucheville with all fresh produce, no sugar added and gluten-free products that brings all the flavor with no additives or preservatives.