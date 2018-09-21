Donna Shetler Corley of Crowley is the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for Acadia Parish, sponsors for the honor announced Thursday.

The honor, presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana and Hancock Whitney and sponsored by Home Bank, will be presented during an Nov. 15 awards luncheon at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Corley, who moved to Crowley in 1977 to run her father's leasing company, manages both Shetler Corley Motors and Don Shetler Chevrolet and about 60 employees. She has been generously giving back to her community for more than 50 years after learning from her parents and working alongside them in philanthropic projects.

Throughout her adult life, her giving has focused on young people, education, and her church, including a fundraising campaign to build a gymnasium for St. Michael's Elementary School in Crowley.

“They had no place for assembly, no place for school events so they had to go to the high school," she said. “One morning I called six people in my office and said, 'We’re going to do this for them and we are going to do it in six weeks.'”

Corley has been named grand marshal of the Rice Festival Parade and was named Crowley Chamber of Commerce 2010 Humanitarian of the Year and the 2015 Business Woman of the Year.

"Donna is among the leaders in Acadia Parish who give back to the community,” said B.I. Moody III, a close friend. “In addition to her monetary contributions, Donna gives generously of her time and talents in ways that benefit our entire community."

A graduate of McNeese State University, she is married to George Corley and has two sons and seven grandchildren.