Editor's note: This is the third in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana.
When Terry Broussard was planning on running for a city council seat in Abbeville four years ago, she workshopped the idea around to friends and family.
“I contacted my dad and told him, and he said, ‘Your (private) life will no longer be your life,’ ” Broussard said.
He was always supportive of his daughter’s endeavors but wanted her to know what she was getting herself into. Her family, friends and locals of Abbeville all urged her to run.
Now Councilwomen Broussard is onto her second term representing District D after 33 years of working within the Vermillion Parish government.
Broussard’s efforts have led her to be among the honorees for the 2022 Women Who Mean Business awards presented by United Way of Acadiana. She is among 11 women who will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Broussard said she loves her job as a council member. She interacts with her constituents daily and feels she owes them accountability and understanding. She welcomes phone calls from them and when she gets off work, she still takes time to meet them in person and even introduces herself to newcomers to Abbeville.
“Every day, I plan to put forth every effort to represent my district with great truth and honesty,” Broussard said.
Her family’s story is one of success despite strife. Her stepfather died when her mom was only 38 years old, a break that could have set her family back. But her mom, Jeanell Ruffin, never missed a single event involving nine children.
Broussard says she owes everything in her life to her upbringing from her loving mother.
“She never missed a baseball, football, basketball game, homecoming girls, cheerleading girls,” Broussard said. “She always supported her children. She was and always will be an inspiration. I dedicate this award to her.”
Politics have always been something Broussard was always interested in. She has worked on campaigns and served under former state Sen. Nick Gautreaux. The way that she differentiates herself is she is not in politics for the power but for the common good of her community.
Broussard’s greatest achievement is renovating McKinley Scott Park and restoring the pavilion during her first term. The park had not received major funding for nearly 30 years, Broussard said.
She also worked to beautify Martin Luther King Drive in the city. She also secured funding to upgrade the electrical control system at the sewage pump system in Abbeville to help alleviate flooding in the area.
Broussard’s future plan is to continue to represent her community and do the good work the community has come to expect from her.
“I will work with our newly elected mayor Roslyn White and the council to encourage businesses to do with business with us so we can offer job opportunities to our citizens,” Broussard said, “I will continue to serve the people of District D with honor and grace. When my life story is told, I would like it to be that I loved, I cared and was always concerned about the people and who I represent.”