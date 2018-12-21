Ollie's Bargain Market, a closeout merchandise and excess inventory chain, will move into the old Toys R Us location at 5700 Johnston St. in February.

According to Jerry Altland, company vice president of real estate, the store is similar to Big Lots and sells brand merchandise at 20-75 percent off retail price. It will occupy the space that's been empty since Toys R Us closed its doors June 29 along with the company’s other stores across the country when it filed for bankruptcy.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I think the folks in Lafayette will like us when they come and visit us," Altland said. "We have nice, clean stores with cheap prices on name brand products. We're like a treasure hunt. If you find something, you better scoop it up. You might not ever find it again because we might not be able to ever get it back in stores."

Ollie's Bargain Market already has location in Bossier City and DeRidder and will open a new store in Gonzales next year. Each store will employ 45-55 associates.