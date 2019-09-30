Here's more bad news from the retail fashion industry: Forever 21, which has a store in the Acadiana Mall and eight in Louisiana, and has filed for bankruptcy.

In a letter posted to its website on Sunday, the California-based company announced it has field for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will reorganize. The letter emphasized the company is not going out out business but noted it will close a number of stores, pending negotiations with each store's landlords.

Multiple news outlets are reporting the company will close up to 178 stores in the United States and 300-500 stores overseas.

According to the Washington Post, the company said in its bankruptcy filing that it owes between $1 billion and $10 billion to more than 100,000 creditors. Its creditors include Simon Property Group (owed $8.1 million), Brookfield Properties (owed $5.3 million) and FedEx (owed $3.4 million), filings show.