Pedestal Bank has named Mark Thibodeaux as vice president, lending officer, for Breaux Bridge and surrounding communities.

Thibodeaux, a life-long resident of St. Martin Parish, has more than 35 years of experience in retail banking, consumer real estate and small-business lending. He was with MidSouth Bank in the Breaux Bridge market working as a business development officer.

Asbel Montes, senior vice president of strategic initiatives for Acadian Ambulance Service, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s air ambulance and patient billing advisory committee.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the formation of the 13-member advisory committee to advise her about issues relating to air ambulance services and patient billing and will review options to improve the disclosure of charges and fees for air medical services, better inform consumers of insurance options for such services and protect consumers from balance billing. Montes will serve as the representative for fixed-wing air ambulance operators. He is active with the American Ambulance Association and is an industry leader in cost reporting, compliance and patient advocacy.

Blake R. David, founding partner of Broussard and David personal injury firm, has been accepted into the American Board of Trial Advocates.

Founded in 1958, the organization is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of civil jury trial rights. It’s by-invitation only membership includes 7,600 lawyers and judges in 96 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Membership is awarded upon nomination and election of any trial lawyer based on personal character and reputation, civility, integrity, professionalism, membership in a state bar and having tried at least 10 civil jury trials to jury verdict or hung jury as lead counsel. There are 52 other members in the state.

Ray Authement, who retired in 2008 as president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette after 34 years, has been presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Louisiana CLI & Limb Salvage Club for his contributions to the sciences, education and the local community.

He was cited for his impact in the fields of post-secondary education, francophone studies, biological and environmental sciences, technology and nursing, among others.

Authement was the university's fifth president and holds the national record for longevity as the head of a public university in the United States. Under his leadership, the university was the first in North America to offer a doctorate degree in francophone studies. He also brought innovative technology to the university, making it the first in the country to offer a bachelor's degree in telecommunications, a digital immersive visualization center for public and private use and a birthing lab with computerized patient simulators to help train nursing students. The organization said he helped lift the university's stature, making it the first to acquire an atom smasher, compete in the prestigious DARPA Grand Challenge, establish a marine survival training center and an AmeriCorps service-learning program. He led the charge to change the school’s name in 1999, oversaw the building of the Cajundome and adjacent Convention Center and a $130 million construction boom on campus that produced an art museum, a business school, a computer science facility, student housing, a library expansion and a parking garage, among other improvements.

Lafayette General Health's RN Residency Program has achieved accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation validates hospital residency or fellowship programs that transition registered nurses and advanced practice registered nurses into new practice settings that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence. The residency program is for 12 months and open to recent graduates or nurses with less than one year experience in an acute-care setting, hired by Lafayette General Health with licensing from an accredited school.