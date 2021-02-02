The Lafayette area added 300 jobs between November and December as the economic recovery inches forward during the coronavirus pandemic.
The area had 197,600 jobs in December, down 7,200 jobs, or 3.5% fewer, compared to December 2019.
Louisiana added 3,700 jobs month-to-month, for a total of 1.9 million, according to data released Tuesday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That's still down 83,200 jobs, or 4.1% fewer jobs than in December 2019. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
Acadiana’s leisure and hospitality sector added 2,300 jobs, up 10.5%, over the year to 24,100 jobs. Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas, lost 3,200 jobs over the year, down 24.4%, but added 100 jobs month-to-month for 9,900 jobs.
The unemployment rate in Lafayette was 6.2% in December, down from 7.3% in November but up from 4.9% in December 2019.
Louisiana's December unemployment rate was 6.9%, down from 8.2% in November but up from 4.9% in December 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.5% compared to 3.4% one year ago.
BATON ROUGE AREA: The Baton Rouge leisure and hospitality sector was down 9,400 jobs over the year, or 21.8%, to 33,600 jobs and had 400 fewer jobs than in November; education and health services, down 3,000 jobs, or 5.5%, to 50,800 jobs for the year and had 300 fewer than in November; professional and business services, down 2,000 jobs, or 4%, for the year to 47,800 and had 500 fewer than November; and construction, down 2,800 jobs, or 5.8%, for the year to 45,400 and had 400 fewer than November; other services, down 1,200 jobs, or 7%, for the year to 15,800 jobs and had 100 fewer than in November. The unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 6.1% in December, down from 7.2% in November but up compared to 4.5% in December 2019.
NEW ORLEANS AREA: The Crescent City metro area added 2,600 jobs between November and December to reach 542,800 jobs, which was still down by 44,900 jobs, or 7.6%, over the year. Food service and bars added 500 jobs month-to-month for 73,600 total, still down 20,100 jobs, or 21.4%, over the year. Education and health services lost 400 jobs month-to-month and were down 3,100 jobs, to 101,800, or 2.2%, over the year. Professional, scientific and technical services lost 500 jobs month-to-month and was down 9,100 jobs, or 11.6%, over the year to 69,200 jobs. Construction was down 400 jobs month-to-month and down 3,300 jobs over the year to 24,000. The New Orleans unemployment rate was 8.2%, down from 10% in November but up from 4.5% in December 2019.
OTHER AREAS: Monroe added 600 jobs over the month and 1,600 jobs over the year to 80,400 jobs. Shreveport-Bossier City added 1,100 jobs month-to-month but was still down 5,200 jobs over the year to 176,200. Hammond added 200 jobs between November and December to 44,400 jobs, still down 2,300 jobs over the year. Houma-Thibodaux lost 900 jobs month-to-month and was down 3,000 jobs over the year to 84,900 jobs. Lake Charles was flat over the month and lost 14,800 jobs over the year to 96,300 jobs. Alexandria was flat over the month and lost 2,100 jobs over the year to 60,000 jobs.