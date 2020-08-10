Ranique Lambert is the owner of STEP by RaNique, a women's apparel boutique in the Northgate Mall. Lambert, who opened the store last year in a smaller space near the mall's north entrance, moved last month to the much larger space near the west entrance.
I am originally from Lafayette born and raised on the Northside. My biggest and only role model was my grandmother, Dorothy Lambert. She was amazing. A great mother and cook, hard-working, very beautiful, independent woman. She raised me to be the successful strong amazing woman that I am today.
Fashion has always been my life from trying to design and draw my own clothing to working retail stores. When I first started, I was selling out of my trunk, doing popup shops and had an online boutique. I saved my money and invested in meeting vendors and learning the ins and outs of running a business. I literally woke up one day and said I wanted my own store, and that’s what I did. I got my keys and signed my lease in the same day.
My store is a one-of-a-kind women’s boutique. I work with U.S. only vendors for exclusive styles that you would only see on the Internet. I also work with two of my own seamstresses and screen printing companies in Louisiana that make custom pieces I design on my own for my women and men’s clothing lines.
When I opened last year, it was nothing short of amazing. I loved my space and still do. The size never mattered to me because it was a blessing and it only would get better and bigger with patience. And social media was always my biggest platform to gain customers.
I still cry when I walk into the new store because I can’t believe it. Moving in was a breeze because I was ready to take on this new chapter in my life. And with me having a bigger space I can now have more inventory and more space and the most important thing — dressing rooms.
When the mall was closed during the COVID-19 shutdown, I moved online and changed my inventory to lounging sets, intimates and pajamas since we was inside. Now that I’m open, I’m offering private customer shopping in store for up to an hour and also doing curbside pickup.