It was almost three years ago when Aaron Phillips and his wife, Charity, needed a long-term plan. Both had family out of state, and she was getting ready to have their first baby.

With a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s in business, Phillips took a chance. He had been doing martial arts since he was 7 years old, and he and his wife opened Headkicks Mixed Martial Arts and Fitness Club, where he is also chief instructor.

Thanks to a steady growth of clients, the business will move to a bigger home in August at 6716 Johnston St., just a stone’s throw away from its current location, by July.

“We had our son (Hosea) two weeks after our grand opening,” he said. “We were very swamped, I would say, but then we started hitting our stride about six months in, and we’ve constantly have seen a linear growth. We’ve been well-received by the community.”

The new building will help meet that demand since it will almost double in size (3,600 square feet to 6,400) and be a stand-alone building instead of being housed in a shopping center.

It will also have an outdoor patio with picnic tables and a playground along with open space for outdoor training.

The business offers adult and kids martial arts, a fitness and personal training programs. It also offers Biggest Loser competitions three times a year.

“We’re a little bit at capacity for most of our programs,” he said. “We’ll have a lot more mat space in our new facility as well as additional amenities such as a nice lobby with TVs and additional workout equipment.”

The growth is similar to others in the fitness industry in recent years. A number of franchised health clubs have surfaced in Acadiana, including Planet Fitness and Anytime Fitness, and a large health club is expected to open later this year in Youngsville.

But it’s the martial arts, Phillips noted, that gets people’s attention.

“People don’t just want to go on a treadmill anymore,” he said. “In martial arts and our fitness programs, it’s all about progression. You earn ranks and you earn belts. People want to lose weight, but they want to move up the ladder.”