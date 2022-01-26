Brookshire Grocery Co., the parent company of the Super 1 Foods supermarkets in Acadiana, has closed on its acquisition of a large Oklahoma chain of supermarkets.
Brookshire acquired the Reasor’s Foods chain, a Tulsa-area based chain of 17 stores with 2,000 employees and one convenience store, after landing the support of that company’s employee stock ownership program. The chain will keep its name and add to the Brookshire umbrella, which now includes more than 19,000 employees and 200 stores in four states.
The addition of the Reasor’s banner adds a regional presence that positions BGC for future growth, Brookshire officials said. Jeff Reasor, who served as CEO for the Reasor’s Foods, will remain with BGC as president of the Reasor’s division.
“This partnership is a true merger of two family-led grocers coming together to better serve the Tulsa community,” Reasor said. “ Our combined team will bring increased resources which will lead to reinvestment in the stores, expansion into new communities, enhanced technology and greater charitable giving.”
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two stores in Lafayette and one in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.