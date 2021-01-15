Home Bank has promoted John J. Zollinger IV to senior vice president and director of commercial banking.
He will be responsible for the bank's commercial banking line of business covering Acadiana, southwest Louisiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, north shore, and Natchez and Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Zollinger has been a banker for 30 years and joined Home Bank in 2010, overseeing regional commercial banking as market president for the north shore region and, more recently, the New Orleans region. The New Orleans native received his bachelor's degree in finance from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, and Master of Business Administration, with a concentration in finance, from the University of New Orleans. He also completed the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
JD Bank has promoted Jan Talbot to vice president commercial lender New Iberia.
Talbot has served as branch manager for the JD Bank Branch, at 529 N. Lewis St. in New Iberia, since 2014. She has nearly 22 years of experience in banking in Acadiana. She started as a part-time teller in college, then full-time teller, personal banker, assistant branch manager and manager. She is a graduate of Leadership Iberia Class XIX.