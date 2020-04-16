Acadiana is facing a stretch of unprecedented economic downturn as Louisiana approaches a month of stay-at-home orders from the governor to stem the coronavirus.

Unemployment may approach 25-30%. Oil prices, in real dollars, are below the crash numbers of the 1980s. Up to 70% of area energy jobs – 23,000 — are imperiled in the next three months. Home sales prices are also slipping.

That’s what Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority, told the Lafayette Rotary Club on Thursday in an online presentation. He suggested although the short-term outlook for energy is “bleak,” it will bounce back.

But apart from energy jobs, the employment situation in the Lafayette Metropolitan Statistical Area – which includes Lafayette, St. Martin, Acadia, Iberia and Vermilion parishes – appears to be troubling. He said there were 32,946 new unemployment insurance claims between mid-March and April 4 and that a Federal Reserve projection said 96,936 jobs in the region are at “high risk.”

“We are coming upon an unprecedented period of decline in our near-term economy,” he said.

Even the Baton Rouge area, whose economy is usually buttressed by state jobs and petrochemical, is looking at a 22 percent decline, he added.

The plight of the energy industry, he said, is not only as bad as the depths of the 1980s price crash: It’s worse. In 1986, the cost of a barrel of oil dropped to $10.83, which he said was equivalent to $25 today. The price of oil on Thursday closed at $19.75.

He said oil got a small boost with the recent OPEC agreement to slash oil production by 20 million barrels a day in an effort to tamp down supply and boost prices. But, he added, that pact is not effective for two more weeks and that global oil in storage must decrease while demand for oil – low because of the coronavirus and pandemic – must increase.

Gothreaux said, in short, that Louisiana must “wake up the economy” to avoid a worsening situation. He said “saving lives” remains the chief goal but that getting businesses back on track is imperative. In response to an audience question, he said, the local government and Louisiana’s federal delegation are both working on that; so too, he said, is the state delegation in Baton Rouge.

He said LEDA and others involved in economic development are drafting a document to send to the governor’s office to suggest how to jump start the region's economy. It remains a work in progress, he said, but it will spell out this area’s specific economic needs.

He said the Small Business Administration is streamlining loan applications, which is promising, but that “red tape” must be cut.

He assured one participant that, “Every one of your public servants is pushing to open the economy to a certain extent.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a virtual town hall meeting with The Advocate on Thursday that he does not expect Louisiana will be one of the first states to back off social distancing measures because we are a “hot spot” for the coronavirus.