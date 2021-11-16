The TJ Ribs location planned for Carencro will not happen after the property was sold to a group that will open a Best Stop Cajun Market.
The Baton Rouge-based company sold the 2.5-acre property at 3470 NW Evangeline Thruway for $825,000 to a company registered to Lafayette real estate agent David Gleason and Steve Credeur of Youngsville, land records show.
The owners will lease half of the property to Danee and Joshua Deville and Credeur and his wife, Shaina, who will open a franchised location of Best Stop Supermarket, the popular Scott-based store that specializes in boudin, cracklins, fried boudin balls and other Cajun items.
The current building will be torn down and be replaced by a 4,000-square-foot facility that will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner and be part deli and part specialty meats shop, said Danee Deville, a granddaughter to founders The Best Stop founders Robert and Brunella Cormier. The store, she said, will be similar to the Scott location but a smaller scale and will include outdoor seating, drive-thru access.
The business will employ about 20. Construction could start by the end of the year with an anticipated opening of fall 2022.
“Carencro is the next up and coming city in the Lafayette Parish area,” she said. “We really like being next to Prejean’s and kind of having a little Cajun corner. It’s going to be a tourist attraction area. We can’t wait to continue the Cormier tradition of providing Carencro and the surrounding area with faith, family and good Cajun food.”
The building, which had been the home of a restaurant and a Catholic school, had been vacant for years before TJ Ribs bought it in 2016. An executive with the company said in January he was still hopeful it would open, but the property had been posted for sale for some time before the purchase.