A large retail development that could include a hotel could be built just south of the Louisiana Avenue exit at Interstate 10 in north Lafayette.
The Lafayette Economic Development Authority listed some details on a number of confidential projects in its North Lafayette Economic Revitalization plan this week, one of which is referred to as Project Patton, a 27-acre site that could feature retail, office and a hotel.
A California-based real estate firm is developing the site at 3300 Louisiana Ave., the report indicated, and LEDA has been working with the developer on the project since 2020.
Other projects are in progress in that area. Aldi is set to open its second Lafayette store nearby later this summer, and popular Oklahoma-based convenience store chain QuikTrip is reportedly negotiating to purchase land just north of I-10 for its first location in south Louisiana.
The report listed 10 confidential projects LEDA is working on, including one involving a Canadian company that manufactures equipment and parts for the oil and gas, automotive and aerospace industries. LEDA has submitted two possible sites for the company, including one in north Lafayette, for the project, which would create 200-285 jobs.
Other highlights from the LEDA report regarding north Lafayette include:
How much? The Target-anchored Stirling Lafayette shopping center, which opened about 15 years ago, has had a total economic impact of $552.9 million and created almost 1,000 jobs for the first six years of its existence, the report indicated.
Former LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux was heavily involved in the project, which involved $8 million in TIF bonds and $30 million in Go Zone bonds. The shopping center opened with Target and JC Penny stores and later added Academy Sports & Outdoors and other businesses.
Northgate Mall pitch: When properties were submitted for possible Amazon headquarters in 2017, among those highlighted was the Northgate Mall as the best stie for Lafayette for the project.
Could that have happened? The report does not give specifics, and Amazon ultimately landed at the former Evangeline Downs site in Carencro and opened last year.
The Northgate Mall is owned by Imad Hamdan and Ziad Mousa, former owners of the chain of New Orleans-based Brother’s Food Mart stores. Hamdan and Mousa sold the chain for an undisclosed amount last year but still own the mall.
Lowe’s brought in Home Depot? When Lowe’s finally opened its north Lafayette store 120 E. Gloria Switch after three years of LEDA recruiting the retailer, it doubled its projected sales and won corporate awards, LEDA’s report indicated.
Once Home Depot saw those numbers, the home improvement retailer contacted LEDA about opening a store in the area. That store eventually opened in at its current site at 1700 SE Evangeline Thruway near the Northgate Mall.