More than a year and half into the pandemic, food programs affiliated with Catholic Charities of Acadiana are pressed to the max to serve a growing number of hungry or food insecure people.

Ben Broussard, the agency’s chief of external affairs, said Catholic Charities and its partners are now serving about 15,000 meals a week, addressing a need that has either been exacerbated by the coronavirus and its effects or revealed by it.

“Prior to the pandemic, we would get 50 to 60 calls a day about situational crises — people losing their homes or in need of food,” Broussard said. After the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the call volume reached about 275 calls per day.

“Just last week, we average 400 phone calls per day,” Broussard said. “That’s the uptick of people reaching out in crisis.”

It’s a familiar story around Louisiana. Feeding America, a non-profit, nationwide organization involving some 200 food banks, says 1 in 6 Louisianians face hunger issues, including 1 in 4 children. That’s 718,360 people in state who are food insecure — either hungry or spending funds on food that was intended for other necessities like electricity or medicine.

In the eight civil parishes served by Catholic Charities of Acadiana, the most hard pressed is Evangeline Parish, with some 25-29 percent of its population food insecure. Vermilion, Iberia, Acadia, St. Landry and St. Mary count 15-20 percent of their populations as food insecure.

“These are heavy sugar parishes,” Broussard said, and the sites of textile plants that closed during the first years of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Some areas, he said, have been “reeling” economically ever since.

At the start of the pandemic, Broussard said, St. Joseph Diner, which used to serve the hungry sit-down meals at its downtown Lafayette location, had to close to protect the people the diner served. There was no way to socially distance in the diner setting.

But Catholic Charities partnered with New Orleans-based Second Harvest and others to deliver meals to the hungry who were far removed from downtown Lafayette. Catholic Charities of Acadiana, through partnerships with existing food banks and others, wound up taking prepared meals and food to all eight civil parishes served by the charitable organizations: Evangeline, St. Landry, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia and St. Mary.

Last spring, the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation donated three vans through its Love Our Community Initiative that enabled Catholic Charities to bring multiple meals to the hungry — enough to last several days at a time. Those meals prepared through the mobile food delivery service are prepared in space where St. Joseph Diner was located.

“They are almost like food trucks,” Broussard said of the vans, which feature side windows to help with distribution to individuals. The effort to deliver meals to the hinterlands of the diocese is carried out with the help of partners, which include established rural food banks and ministries.

The additional volume of meals delivered — the outreach programs have increased the food output by some sevenfold, Broussard said — has created the need for additional staff and volunteers to cook and package meals for delivery. Broussard said that during the summer, the staffs of some 30 local businesses stepped up to provide volunteer help to keep the food program going. While Second Harvest employees handled the cooking, volunteers chopped fruit, prepared meal portions and packaged food.

He said some of the meals go out hot, but most go to the rural communities “blast chilled and prepared for distribution.”

“The group volunteers are great on many levels,” he said. Companies “build teams when they do this work together. It reflects their company culture. It educates people about the folks we serve, and where the community poverty is.

“Hope is born in that diner. Food relief flows out of it.”

Andre LeBlanc, president of Synergy Land Services, said his employees filled volunteer spots for shifts of three to 3½ hours.

“We were taken aback by the volume of meals that go out in a day,” he said. “We packaged about 7,500 meals to serve individual people.”

He said he was impressed by the quality of meals, as well.

“I appreciated the opportunities they provided me and my team. They were well-organized, workers were polite and people were appreciative. It allowed us to be able to do something positive in our community. A lot of people don’t know where to turn to do that type of volunteer work. It opened the door to us.”

“All of that is to say we have a vaccination and we may be coming out of this. But there are still people who are not recovering. Every (client) case is different; you can’t paint them with a broad brush. Some families lost a breadwinner to COVID, some people are disabled or have experienced other losses.”

Broussard said Catholic Charities needs additional funding to make up the cost of serving more people. People can contribute by going to http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/